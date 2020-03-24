Pundit reckons Wolves could tempt Aston Villa’s John McGinn

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been linked with a move to Wolves recently.
According to the former England international Paul Robinson, the player could be tempted to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
Wolves have improved a lot in the last few seasons and they are a quality Premier League side now.
They have a top-class manager in charge and they are chasing Champions League football. Furthermore, they have some very good players at their disposal as well.
Robinson believes that Wolves’ transformation makes them an attractive proposition for players now.
“Without a doubt. McGinn has been out injured but he has had a great season, Robinson told Football Insider.
“He has made a name for himself at international level as well and if they do go down he will be one they stand to lose.
“Wolves is a different story now. The way that Nuno Espirito Santo has turned that club into serious European contenders in a short space of time.
“Wolves are back. It is an attractive proposition for any player.”
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for McGinn at the end of this season.
The tireless Aston Villa midfielder would be a superb addition alongside Neves and Moutinho. Wolves do not have a player like that in their side and McGinn will add drive and energy to Nuno’s midfield.
Also, McGinn can chip in with vital goals for his side.
Aston Villa will be desperate to keep him at the club but they might fail to do so if they go down. McGinn is too good to play in the Championship and Dean Smith’s side will have to beat the drop in order to keep players like him at the club.