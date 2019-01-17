Pundit claims Jamie Vardy is the answer to Spurs striker problem

Jamie Vardy is the man to solve Tottenham’s injury woes according to former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour, report The Express.
Parlour told Talksport that Spurs will be working hard behind the scenes to find a perfect replacement for Harry Kane and Son Hueng-Min.
“Pochettino, Daniel Levy will be looking, ‘Who’s available? Who can we get in?”
Kane is out with ankle ligament damage until March, and Son is away until possibly the begining of February with South Korea in Asia Cup action.
Vardy has started 15-premier league games this season, scoring seven goals for The Foxes as they close in on a Europa League qualification place
Parlour was adamant Vardy is a great option and feels a move is therefore possible due to his lack of playing time at the King Power Stadium this season.
“It would be a big move for him, Champions League football. You’re looking at Spurs, will they put a bid in for someone like Jamie Vardy? He’s not been playing on a regular basis, he’s been left out of the team quite often”.
The former Middlesborough man added that’s it’s important that Tottenham find a striker as soon as possible because of key fixtures coming up.
“So it will be interesting to see and time is ticking on and really if you’re going to bring someone in, you might as well bring them in as early as you can”.
In the meantime Spurs will have to make do as they face Fulham at the weekend. They then have a crucial trip to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup seni-final second leg next Thursday.
We reported yesterday Mauricio Pochettino has options at his disposal. Fernando Llorente will be keen to stake a claim, and The Argentine manager hinted at youngsters having an opportunity to prove themselves.