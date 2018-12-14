Pundit backs Aston Villa to edge tight game against Stoke City

Aston Villa host Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday aiming to stay in touch with the play-off places.
Last week’s 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion left Villa eighth in the table, four points adrift of the top six.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes they will regain the winning thread this weekend and has tipped them to record a 2-1 victory.
“Villa have had a week to dwell on how that game against West Brom was snatched away from them in such controversial circumstances, but Dean Smith will be determined to get them right back to winning ways,” he said.
“Stoke are building up a nice little unbeaten run and are slowly but surely edging their way toward the play-offs. However, I think their run comes to an end at Villa Park.”
Villa have won just one of their last six meetings with Stoke, with their last victory coming back in 2014.
The home side are priced at Evens to win the game, with Stoke available at 5/2 and the draw on offer at 5/2.