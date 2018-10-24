Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League PSV Eindhoven vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

24 October, 2018 PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham, UEFA Champions League


Tottenham Hotspur visit PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday knowing that a defeat will probably end their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 in the Champions League.

Defeats by Inter Milan and Barcelona have given Spurs a mountain to climb in Group B and they desperately need to collect three points in the Netherlands.

PSV are currently top of the Eredivisie with a 100% record having scored 36 goals and conceded just three.

However, like Spurs they have also lost their opening two matches in the Champions League this term.

The two sides last met back in the UEFA Cup back in 2008, with PSV progressing to the last 16 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

PSV are priced at 11/4 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 10/11 and the draw available at 11/4.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

