PSV Eindhoven vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur visit PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday knowing that a defeat will probably end their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 in the Champions League.
Defeats by Inter Milan and Barcelona have given Spurs a mountain to climb in Group B and they desperately need to collect three points in the Netherlands.
PSV are currently top of the Eredivisie with a 100% record having scored 36 goals and conceded just three.
However, like Spurs they have also lost their opening two matches in the Champions League this term.
The two sides last met back in the UEFA Cup back in 2008, with PSV progressing to the last 16 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 | PSV XI
Come on boys, let's rock tonight!

#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane.
Latest odds from @WilliamHill 👉 https://t.co/YlHivCuSmx
