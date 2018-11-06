PSV CEO details Marcel Brands’ guide to signing a new player

Everton appointed Marcel Brands as their new Director of Football in May, and there has been a tremendous improvement in the club’s fortunes since the Dutch’s arrival.
The PSV Eindhoven Director of Football brought in manager Marco Silva and six first-team players during the summer transfer window, and the Toffee are beginning to play an exciting brand of football and getting the needed results.
They currently lie ninth in the Premier League after securing five victories, three draws and losses apiece, and a top-six finish is still very much possible if Everton keep improving at this rate.
Brands will be looking to make quality additions in the January transfer window in order to make the squad stronger and boost their chances of playing European football next season.
The Dutchman takes his time when identifying and eventually signing targets, and PSV’s CEO Toon Gerbrands has revealed the meticulous steps Brands takes before finally bringing a player aboard.
“Marcel had seven scouts at PSV and so he would receive six or seven reports on if a certain player could be a player for PSV,” Gerbrands told the ECHO.
“Then he would go and watch the player himself. He is a very hard worker and will never sign a player that he has not seen.”
Brands has already started to make changes to Everton’s scouting department in recent weeks, and from the look of things, the club will hardly go wrong in the transfer market henceforth given the detailed homework that goes into recruiting.