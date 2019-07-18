Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours PSG want Danny Rose, Tottenham fans react on Twitter

PSG want Danny Rose, Tottenham fans react on Twitter

18 July, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from Sky Sports, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old wants to fight for first-team places at Spurs but it seems the north London club are looking to offload him this summer.

Rose has been left out of Tottenham’s tour to Singapore and he is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans for the upcoming season.

The England international has a wealth of experience and would be a good addition for any side in the world. It seems PSG are looking to sign him.

The report claims that Spurs will be looking to recoup £20m for the left-back they signed from Leeds for £1m in 2007.

Spurs are lining up a move for Ryan Sessegnon as a potential replacement of Rose.

Some Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. While the majority of the fans understand Tottenham’s decision to offload the defender, they are not convinced with the fee quoted.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:

Opinion: Everton must join Wolves in the race to sign Angel Correa
Report reveals Steve Bruce's transfer warchest at Newcastle

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com