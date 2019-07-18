PSG want Danny Rose, Tottenham fans react on Twitter

According to reports from Sky Sports, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The 29-year-old wants to fight for first-team places at Spurs but it seems the north London club are looking to offload him this summer.
Rose has been left out of Tottenham’s tour to Singapore and he is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans for the upcoming season.
The England international has a wealth of experience and would be a good addition for any side in the world. It seems PSG are looking to sign him.
The report claims that Spurs will be looking to recoup £20m for the left-back they signed from Leeds for £1m in 2007.
Spurs are lining up a move for Ryan Sessegnon as a potential replacement of Rose.
Some Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. While the majority of the fans understand Tottenham’s decision to offload the defender, they are not convinced with the fee quoted.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
20 mil??? Nah nah nah
— mysticzzxd (@mysticzzxd) July 18, 2019
OMG…WTF Poch and Levy are doing? Rose/Walker> Davies/Foyth…
— ckc (@alsckc) July 18, 2019
Totally agree with all the comments here…
Really don’t want to see him leave – but if he does (for whatever reason) £20m is nowhere near his true value In today’s market.
— Ian Young (@y0ungy8) July 18, 2019
£20M? Sounds like a fire sale.
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) July 18, 2019
We are seriously going to sell 2 international full backs in their prime for £40m when a full back who’s played a handful of games goes to Utd for £50m? Something isn’t right
— Jamie Waller (@baldyjw) July 18, 2019
£20 million for home grown best left back in the league last season? Ffs man
— Steve (@steview6203) July 18, 2019
Worth a lot more than £20m, if someone gets him for that price then that’s the bargain of the century. Still wouldn’t let him go, he doesn’t want to go and still has loads to give even if we do sign @RyanSessegnon #DontSellDannyRose
— Adam THFC Green (@AdamGreen1985) July 18, 2019