PSG Set to Make Loan Bid For Dele Alli

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, according to Simon Stone of the BBC.

After joining Tottenham in 2015 from Milton Keynes Dons, Alli became one of football’s brightest young talents, scoring 28 league goals in two seasons from midfield. The Englishman was expected to become a superstar a few years ago, after making it into PFA Team of the Year for the second year in a row aged just 21.





However, things haven’t worked out the way he’d hoped, and Alli has now found himself struggling for minutes at Spurs, failing to make the matchday squad since the 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in October.

Nonetheless, if any side can get the midfielder back to his best, then they will have a very useful player on their hands.

Which may be why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a move for the 24-year-old, as reported by the BBC.

This is not the first time that Les Parisiens have been interested in the England international. Last summer, the Champions League finalists made several attempts to secure his services on loan, only for chairman Daniel Levy to stand firm.

However, given Alli’s lack of game time this campaign, it would not be surprising to see Levy change his stance in the upcoming January transfer window.

If a deal was to be made, the former MK Dons man will face some strong competition for a starting XI spot. PSG already own Pablo Sarabia and Julian Draxler for the attacking midfield spot, while Brazilian superstar Neymar can also play there.