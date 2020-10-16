Preview: Newcastle United v Manchester United

Newcastle United and Manchester United will return to action in the Premier League this weekend when they face each other at St. James’ Park. The match is slated to kick off at 8pm on Saturday, and it promises to be an intriguing game of football.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have made a good start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign and are ninth in the table with seven points from four matches. The Magpies won 3-1 against Burnley at home in the league before the two-week international break and will be looking to pick up maximum points against the Red Devils.





Steve Bruce’s side will be aiming to push for the top 10 in the Premier League table this season after finishing 13th in 2019-20. It is not going to be easy, but a win against United at home could enhance their chances and boost their confidence of doing just that.

Team news:

Jamal Lewis is fit for Newcastle and could start, while Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett are nearing returns. However, number one goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is out injured and is unlikely to play before December.

Predicted lineup: Darlow; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hendrick, Joelinton; Wilson

Manchester United

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign and are struggling at the moment. The Red Devils currently find themselves just two places above the bottom three with only three points from three matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game of the season, and although they won 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion next, before the international break they were hammered 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the league.

Although it is very early days, the signs are not looking great at the moment, and United need to bounce back and start winning matches. The Red Devils were brilliant in the second half of last season, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba showing their class, and United will need both of them to be at their best in the coming weeks.

Team news:

Anthony Martial is suspended and will not feature for United. England international central defender Harry Maguire picked up an injury during international duty and is doubtful. United fans will not see Edinson Cavani in action this weekend as he is in quarantine following his move to England from France, but Alex Telles could make his debut and Donny van de Beek could make his first start in the Premier League.

Predicted lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ighalo

Key Stats