Premier League Week 34 Fixtures: TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21

The 2020/21 Premier League season rumbles on this weekend, and there are some eye-catching fixtures taking place over the next four days.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as Southampton go head-to-head with Leicester City at St Mary’s.





The Foxes remain on course to finish in the top four, and a victory here would boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Manchester City feature in the early game on Saturday as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

There are three other fixtures later the same day, with Everton versus Aston Villa clash undoubtedly the pick of the bunch.

The highlight of the three Sunday games is at Old Trafford as Manchester United meet Liverpool.

The Red Devils are in line to finish runners-up behind City and look a good bet to pick up three points this weekend.

The early kick-off on Sunday sees Newcastle United facing Arsenal at St James Park.

Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta may decide to rotate his squad ahead of his side’s Europa League semi-final second leg meeting with Villarreal next Thursday.

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley vs West Ham United concludes the latest round of fixtures on Monday.

The Hammers could welcome back Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell after injury, while Declan Rice may feature in the squad after returning to individual training last week.

Week 34 EPL Fixtures

Friday, April 30

Southampton v Leicester City – Sky Sports

Saturday, May 1

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City – BT Sport

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United – Amazon Prime

Chelsea vs Fulham – Sky Sports

Everton vs Aston Villa – BT Sport

Sunday, May 2

Newcastle United vs Arsenal – Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United – Sky Sports

Monday, May 3

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sky Sports

Burnley vs West Ham United – Sky Sports

Premier League Table

Live Stream Information

