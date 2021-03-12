Premier League Week 28 Fixtures: TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21

The 2020/21 Premier League season continues this weekend, with some intriguing EPL fixtures scheduled over the next four days.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as Newcastle United go head-to-head with Aston Villa at St James’ Park.





The early kick-off on Saturday is at Elland Road, with Leeds United facing Chelsea.

The Blues will be without Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva, with manager Thomas Tuchel confirming they are sidelined with injuries.

There are three other games later the same day, with the clash between Fulham and Manchester City the pick of the bunch.

Fulham have given themselves a great chance of avoiding relegation, but they could have their work cut out against the champions-elect.

The Sunday line-up features a quartet of matches, headlined by the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at 4.30 pm.

Spurs are sweating on the fitness of Harry Kane, who picked up a knock in the midweek Europa League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester United versus West Ham United completes the action on Sunday in a game that could have major implications on the battle to finish in the top four.

The final match in the latest round of fixtures is on Monday as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool.

Week 28 EPL Fixtures

Friday, March 12

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa – BT Sport

Saturday, March 13

Leeds United vs Chelsea – BT Sport

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Sky Sports

Everton vs Burnley – Sky Sports

Fulham vs Manchester City – BT Sport

Sunday, March 14

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion – BBC One

Leicester City vs Sheffield United – Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports

Manchester Utd vs West Ham United – Sky Sports

Monday, March 15

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool – Sky Sports

