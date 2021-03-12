Premier League Week 28 Fixtures: TV Schedule, Live Stream & EPL Table 2020/21

The 2020/21 Premier League season continues this weekend, with some intriguing EPL fixtures scheduled over the next four days.
The action gets underway on Friday evening as Newcastle United go head-to-head with Aston Villa at St James’ Park.
The early kick-off on Saturday is at Elland Road, with Leeds United facing Chelsea.
The Blues will be without Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva, with manager Thomas Tuchel confirming they are sidelined with injuries.
There are three other games later the same day, with the clash between Fulham and Manchester City the pick of the bunch.
Fulham have given themselves a great chance of avoiding relegation, but they could have their work cut out against the champions-elect.
The Sunday line-up features a quartet of matches, headlined by the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at 4.30 pm.
Spurs are sweating on the fitness of Harry Kane, who picked up a knock in the midweek Europa League game against Dinamo Zagreb.
Manchester United versus West Ham United completes the action on Sunday in a game that could have major implications on the battle to finish in the top four.
The final match in the latest round of fixtures is on Monday as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool.
Week 28 EPL Fixtures
Friday, March 12
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa – BT Sport
Saturday, March 13
Leeds United vs Chelsea – BT Sport
Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Sky Sports
Everton vs Burnley – Sky Sports
Fulham vs Manchester City – BT Sport
Sunday, March 14
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion – BBC One
Leicester City vs Sheffield United – Sky Sports
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports
Manchester Utd vs West Ham United – Sky Sports
Monday, March 15
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool – Sky Sports
Premier League Table
Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.
Live Stream Information
All of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures will be available to watch online. Please click here to view our dedicated live streaming page.