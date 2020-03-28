Premier League midfielder blames Newcastle tactics for Joelinton’s failings

Norwich midfielder Lukas Rupp has explained why Joelinton is struggling in the Premier League this season.
The Brazilian striker played with Rupp at Hoffenheim and the midfielder believes that Newcastle’s style of play has limited the £40m signing’s impact.
Steve Bruce adopted a defensive approach during the first half of the season and Rupp claims that his tactics have played a part in Joelinton’s lack of goals.
As per Rupp, Newcastle’s focus on the defensive side of the game has often left Joelinton isolated upfront. While that is true to some extent, it is also evident that the striker has to work on his positioning.
He said (quoted via Chronicle): “He has a really hard time there. They play a 5-4-1, park the bus in front of their own goal, and Joelinton has to struggle pretty much on his own in the front.”
He has often dropped deeper to link up with the playmakers and that has resulted in the lack of bodies in the opposition box.
Joelinton will have to be more selfish going forward and he will have to be more confident in front of the goal. He has scored just 3 goals for Newcastle this season.
Newcastle only switched to a more attacking approach recently. However, Joelinton hasn’t shown too much progress since then.
It will be interesting to see if he improves with time. The fans will certainly be expecting a lot more from their marquee signing.
The Brazilian will know that he hasn’t been good enough and he will have to improve.