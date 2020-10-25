Premier League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups: Arsenal vs Leicester City

Arsenal host Leicester City this evening and will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

They secured a 2-1 win over Rapid Wien in their Europa League opener on Thursday and will hope to put in another impressive performance today after their comeback against the Austrian side.





Leicester head into the clash on the back of consecutive league defeats at the hands of West Ham United and Aston Villa, and manager Brendan Rodgers will be keen to lead his side to much-needed victory.

The Foxes also won their Europa League opener, running out 3-0 winners against Zorya, and they will fancy their chances of leaving the Emirates Stadium with at least a point.

Leicester won their opening three league games of the season against West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Man. City, while Arsenal have also won thrice – against Fulham, West Ham and Sheffield United – recording losses to Liverpool and City.

TEAMS NEWS

Arsenal will be without Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, and Calum Chambers who remain unavailable due to hamstring, ankle and knee injuries respectively, while Willian and Dani Ceballos are also not guaranteed to feature after missing Thursday’s trip to Austria due to calf and ankle injuries respectively.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is also yet to return to action due to a knee injury.

Leicester’s main injury worry is Jamie Vardy. A calf problem has kept him out of Leicester’s last three games, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for selection today.

With 10 goals in 11 games against the Gunners, Rodgers will hope to have him back for such a clash.

The Foxes will also be without Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Arsenal XI

3-4-3

Leno

Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney

Bellerin, Partey, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles

Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Predicted Leicester XI

4-2-3-1

Schmeichel

James, Evans, Fofana, Castagne

Tielemans, Mendy

Barnes, Maddison, Praet

Vardy