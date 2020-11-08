Premier League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups: Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Arsenal host Aston Villa later today and will look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins after last weekend’s impressive win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta’s men secured a convincing 4-1 win over Molde on Thursday in the third game of their Europa League campaign, and they will be keen to pick up all three points at the expense of today’s visitors.





Villa suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Leeds United and Southampton after starting the campaign with four straight wins, and will be more than keen to secure a win against Arsenal, with the returning Emiliano Martinez with a point to prove.

The Gunners have lost three league games in 2020-21 and won the other four, and today’s clash is expected to be a fiercely-contested affairs.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal don’t have any new injury concerns, with Reiss Nelson still carrying a minor knee injury that saw him miss out on Thursday’s Europa League game.

Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli remain sidelined due to ankle and knee injuries respectively, while Calum Chambers isn’t fully match-fit yet following a lengthy lay-off.

Villa boss Dean Smith will be without Bertrand Traore for the trip to North London. The forward was forced off in the first half during last weekend’s loss to the Saints, and will hope to return after the international break.

Kortney Hause is a doubt for the matchday squad with a groin issue, while Tom Heaton is only starting to step up his return after 10 months out.

Brazilian striker Wesley continues his rehabilitation after a long-term injury.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Arteta will likely name the same team that faced Man Utd, while Smith could name Trezeguet in his line-up with Traore out.

Predicted Arsenal XI

3-4-3

Leno

Tierney, Gabriel, Holding

Saka, Elneny, Partey, Bellerin

Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian

Predicted Villa XI

4-2-3-1

Martinez

Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett

Luiz, McGinn

Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish

Watkins