Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview: Champions hoping to bounce back

Manchester City vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2018/19
3rd February 2019, 16:30 pm BST
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend aiming to get their title bid back on track.
City’s midweek defeat at Newcastle United left them five points off top spot and the home fans will be expecting a big reaction on Sunday.
Arsenal head into the weekend fourth in the table following their 2-1 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday.
They are level on points with Chelsea and just two ahead of Manchester United as the battle to finish in the top four heats up.
City have held the upper hand over Arsenal recently, winning their last four meetings in all competitions.
Manchester City v Arsenal Team News
City goalkeeper Ederson suffered a bad cut against Newcastle and may miss Sunday’s game. Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and Claudio Bravo are also on the sidelines.
Arsenal’s defensive injury crisis continues with Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Sokratis Papastathopolous all out.
Laurent Koscielny is back in full training after sustaining a jaw injury against United, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are being assessed ahead of the game.
Danny Welbeck remains a long-term absentee for the Gunners.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips
City are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Arsenal in the Premier League. Get City to win to nil at 11/8 with 138.com here.
Arsenal last victory at the Etihad Stadium was a 2-0 success back in 2015. The Gunners are 66/1 to repeat the scoreline with 138.com.
Raheem Sterling opened the scoring when the two sides met at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the season. Bet on the forward to score anytime at Evens.