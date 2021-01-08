Premier League Manager of the Month nominees announced

The four-man shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Month prize has been announced.

The award, won in November by Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, recognises the manager who achieved the most success with their side in the Premier League over the past month.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It’s been a varied December for Solskjaer at Manchester United. On the European stage, it was a disaster, as his side lost to Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig to crash out of the Champions League at the group stage.

In the league, however, it’s been a smashing success. The Red Devils picked up 14 points from six games, reigniting their title hopes as they caught up to Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti will be looking to collect his second Manager of the Month award of the season, having already scooped the prize in September.

Everton’s strong start was derailed by a run of four defeats in five, but Ancelotti soon turned it around with a magnificent December. The Toffees began the month with a draw at Burnley, before winning the next four on the trot, including triumphs against Champions League challengers Chelsea and Leicester City.

Dean Smith

Aston Villa fans would have been hoping for an improvement following last season’s narrow survival, but I doubt any of them could’ve expected something like this.

Smith has got his side playing excellent football and getting results. December was no exception to this, winning three and drawing two from five games, conceding just once.

Sean Dyche

After accumulating just one point in their opening six games, things were looking bleak for Burnley. However, the Clarets have turned things around in recent weeks, and now look on course for another season of consolidation.

In the last month, Dyche’s men got 11 points from six outings, losing just once to Leeds United while defeating Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.