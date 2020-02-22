Premier League giants keen on Wolves star Diogo Jota

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Manchester United are interested in signing the Wolves attacker Diogo Jota this summer.
According to Calciomercato, the 23-year-old’s quality and consistency has attracted the Red Devils’ interest this season.
Jota has been a key player for Nuno’s side and he could prove to be a very good addition to United’s attack.
The Spaniard can play in the front three or as a winger. He can operate as a second striker as well.
He will add flair, goals and movement to Solskjaer’s attack. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United make a move for him at the end of this season.
Wolves are under no pressure to sell their key asset and Manchester United might have to pay over the odds to sign him.
Jota has a contract until 2022 and therefore Wolves can force the player to stay at the club even if he is interested in joining United.
If Jota leaves Wolves this summer, it will be on their terms.
Manchester United need a wide forward and Jota could be the perfect partner for Martial and Rashford. He is yet to hit his peak and he will only get better with time.
He has the quality to play for a top team and it is no surprise that United are keen on him.
The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season.