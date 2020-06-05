Premier League Fixtures 2019-20: Dates, Times for remaining matches

Football fans, breathe a sigh of relief. Amidst the fear that the Premier League 2019-20 season could be declared ‘null and void’, the sheer persistence from the authorities to move on with this season means the remainder of the season will commence from 17th June.
According to reports from the Independent, the Premier League broadcasters have reached an agreement to telecast all opening fixtures up to 2nd July.
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will set the tone of the ‘Project Restart’ while Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will be the big Friday night game on Sky Sports on the opening weekend.
With months of football action lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is up to the Premier League and the broadcasters to find a suitable schedule so that all the games can be televised until the final day.
Another mouth-watering fixture to watch out for is Manchester City vs Arsenal, with the game at Etihad kicking off at 8.15 pm.
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace will be the first league game on BBC since 1988.
Full schedule: Premier League Date & Time
Weds 17th June
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports
Fri 19th June
Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports
Sat 20th June
Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport
Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport
West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC
Sun 21st June
Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports
Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports
Mon 22nd June
Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports
Tues 23rd June
Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Weds 24th June
Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thurs 25th June
Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Sports
Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) BT Sport
Sat 27th June
Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport
Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) BBC
Sun 28th June
Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) BT Sport
Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC
Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Mon 29th June
Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime
Tues 30th June
Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports
Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Weds 1st July
Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thurs 2nd July
Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Premier League: Three things to watch out for
First, the obvious. Liverpool need just two wins to lift the Premier League title. But when that the inevitable will happen remains to be seen. Will Manchester City drop points and Liverpool wrap up the title quickly? Will Liverpool drop more points now and delay their title celebration?
Second, a fascinating top-four race. Manchester City and Leicester are likely to retain their positions which means the fourth place is up for grabs. Just five points separate four teams with nine games left to play, and anything can happen. Can Manchester United maintain the momentum they showed following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes? Have the break revitalised Chelsea? Can we see a late surge from Spurs with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son back in the side?
And finally, the relegation battle. It will be a mountain to climb for Norwich City but they can play spoilsport and disrupt the calculations. Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford and Brighton will be locked in the battle for survival, and it will be a fascinating watch. Boy, we missed the game, so badly.