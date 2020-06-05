Premier League Fixtures 2019-20: Dates, Times for remaining matches

Football fans, breathe a sigh of relief. Amidst the fear that the Premier League 2019-20 season could be declared ‘null and void’, the sheer persistence from the authorities to move on with this season means the remainder of the season will commence from 17th June.

According to reports from the Independent, the Premier League broadcasters have reached an agreement to telecast all opening fixtures up to 2nd July.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will set the tone of the ‘Project Restart’ while Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will be the big Friday night game on Sky Sports on the opening weekend.

With months of football action lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is up to the Premier League and the broadcasters to find a suitable schedule so that all the games can be televised until the final day.

Another mouth-watering fixture to watch out for is Manchester City vs Arsenal, with the game at Etihad kicking off at 8.15 pm.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace will be the first league game on BBC since 1988.

Full schedule: Premier League Date & Time

Weds 17th June

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

Fri 19th June

Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports

Sat 20th June

Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport

Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC

Sun 21st June

Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports

Mon 22nd June

Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Tues 23rd June

Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Weds 24th June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thurs 25th June

Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Sports

Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) BT Sport

Sat 27th June

Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport

Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) BBC

Sun 28th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) BT Sport

Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC

Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Mon 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime

Tues 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Weds 1st July

Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports

Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thurs 2nd July

Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Premier League: Three things to watch out for

First, the obvious. Liverpool need just two wins to lift the Premier League title. But when that the inevitable will happen remains to be seen. Will Manchester City drop points and Liverpool wrap up the title quickly? Will Liverpool drop more points now and delay their title celebration?

Second, a fascinating top-four race. Manchester City and Leicester are likely to retain their positions which means the fourth place is up for grabs. Just five points separate four teams with nine games left to play, and anything can happen. Can Manchester United maintain the momentum they showed following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes? Have the break revitalised Chelsea? Can we see a late surge from Spurs with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son back in the side?

And finally, the relegation battle. It will be a mountain to climb for Norwich City but they can play spoilsport and disrupt the calculations. Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford and Brighton will be locked in the battle for survival, and it will be a fascinating watch. Boy, we missed the game, so badly.