Premier League clubs eyeing up move for Celtic’s Edouard

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been linked with several clubs in the recent months.
The Frenchman has been in spectacular form this season (28 goals so far) and it is no surprise that Premier League clubs are plotting a summer move for him.
As per Daily Mirror, Leicester, Everton and Arsenal are interested in the player.
Edouard is valued at £30m and his suitors should have no problem paying that. The Celtic ace is a prodigious talent and he is capable of justifying that price-tag.
It will be interesting to see who signs the goalscorer at the end of this season.
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers knows the player well from their time together at Celtic. Edouard could be a superb addition to his team.
Leicester need another quality striker alongside Vardy and the Celtic star would be ideal. He has the ability to make an immediate impact. Also, he would be Vardy’s long-term replacement as well.
Convincing the player shouldn’t be a problem for his suitors. They can offer him more money and a bigger platform.
Furthermore, any player would be tempted to play in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if his suitors are able to secure an agreement with Celtic first.