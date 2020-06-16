Premier League CEO Richard Masters comments on the impact of the WTO report on proposed Newcastle United takeover

The World Trade Organization has released a report ruling that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was behind beoutQ – a pirate satellite TV and streaming service that illegally broadcast sporting events.

The 125-page document says there is enough comprehensive evidence that beoutQ was promoted and supported by Saudi, ruling that the Kingdom are also in breach of their obligations under international law.





It could have a huge impact on the Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover bid of Newcastle United, with some expecting the Premier League to block it from going through.

A verdict on the takeover is expected any moment from now, but no one knows exactly what the final decision will be.

The Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters was asked to comment on the potential impact the WTO ruling could have on the Magpies takeover, and he had this to say:

“We take piracy very seriously. We stand by what we said in the past. In relation to takeovers, I can’t say anything about the substance or timing.”

Premier League CEO Richard Masters with @skysports_bryan;

As expected, he doesn’t give much away, but a Newcastle takeover won’t happen if the Premier League lawyers decide that the PIF directors and chairman are guilty of piracy and have provided false, misleading or inaccurate information during the Owners’ and Directors’ Test.