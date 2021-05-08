Premier League 2020/21 Week 35: EPL Results & Table

The 35th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some crucial matches at both ends of the EPL table.

The action got underway on Friday evening as Leicester City went head-to-head with Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium.

The Magpies upset the odds with a superb 4-2 victory – Callum Wilson (2), Joe Willock and Paul Dummett got the goals.

Leeds United ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at home to Tottenham Hotspur – Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo were on the scoresheet.

There are three more games on Saturday, with the early evening clash between Manchester City and Chelsea the pick of the bunch.

The Blues will be without midfielder Mateo Kovacic who has failed to recover from injury.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United and West Ham United vs Everton are the standout games from four fixtures on Sunday.

The latest round of matches concludes on Monday as relegation-threatened Fulham face Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Week 35 EPL Results

Friday, May 7

Leicester City 2-4 Newcastle United

Saturday, May 8

Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Southampton

Sunday, May 9

Wolverhampton Wanders vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

West Ham United vs Everton

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Monday, May 10

Fulham vs Burnley

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

