Premier League 2020/21 Week 30: EPL Results & Table

By
Michael Black
-

The 30th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some intriguing games at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.


The action is already underway, with Chelsea facing West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Blues defender Thiago Silva returns to the starting XI, but Conor Gallagher misses out for the visitors.

There are three further games today, starting with Leeds United versus Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Leicester City vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Liverpool complete the Saturday line-up.

There are four fixtures on Sunday, each of which involves teams towards the foot of the table.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur is probably the pick of the bunch, with both teams needing points for different reasons.

The latest round of matches concludes on Monday with Everton meeting Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting West Ham United.

Week 30 EPL Results

Saturday, April 3

Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion
Leeds United vs Sheffield United
Leicester City vs Manchester City
Arsenal vs Liverpool

Sunday, April 4

Southampton vs Burnley
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Monday, April 5

Everton vs Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.