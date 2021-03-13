Premier League 2020/21 Week 28: EPL Results & Table

The 28th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some eye-catching match-ups at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.





The action kicked-off on Friday evening, with Newcastle United drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Elland Road is the venue for the early game on Saturday, with Leeds United going head-to-head with Chelsea.

📋 Changes for both teams in today's lunchtime kick-off ⚪️🔵 Leeds make three, Chelsea make six… 🎙 @DFletcherSport and Steve McManaman take us through the line-ups and formations! pic.twitter.com/Fm4yLbRX9g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has shuffled his pack ahead of their midweek Champions League tie, while Liam Cooper misses out for Leeds.

Crystal Palace versus West Bromwich Albion is next on the agenda, with Everton vs Burnley and Fulham vs Manchester City following.

There are four games on Sunday, with the clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur the standout fixture.

Manchester United are also in action on Sunday as they welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford.

The latest round of fixtures concludes the following evening with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Liverpool.

Week 28 EPL Results

Friday, March 12

Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa

Saturday, March 13

Leeds United vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

Everton vs Burnley

Fulham vs Manchester City

Sunday, March 14

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester Utd vs West Ham United

Monday, March 15

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Premier League Highlights

"It's a shame the Leeds fans aren't there to see it all, but I can feel the love a lot more this year." ❤️ An open and honest Patrick Bamford chats to @rioferdy5 about his rise in stature, experience taken from loan spells and working with Marcelo Bielsa 👊 pic.twitter.com/z4hLJCxyNI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2021

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.