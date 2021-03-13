Premier League 2020/21 Week 28: EPL Results & Table

By
Michael Black
-

The 28th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some eye-catching match-ups at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.


The action kicked-off on Friday evening, with Newcastle United drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Elland Road is the venue for the early game on Saturday, with Leeds United going head-to-head with Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has shuffled his pack ahead of their midweek Champions League tie, while Liam Cooper misses out for Leeds.

Crystal Palace versus West Bromwich Albion is next on the agenda, with Everton vs Burnley and Fulham vs Manchester City following.

There are four games on Sunday, with the clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur the standout fixture.

Manchester United are also in action on Sunday as they welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford.

The latest round of fixtures concludes the following evening with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Liverpool.

Week 28 EPL Results

Friday, March 12

Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa

Saturday, March 13

Leeds United vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion
Everton vs Burnley
Fulham vs Manchester City

Sunday, March 14

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester Utd vs West Ham United

Monday, March 15

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

