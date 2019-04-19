Premier League 2018/19: Wolves ace Raul Jimenez is the signing of the season

The Premier League 2018/19 season is nearing its conclusion and it is time to look back at some of the season-defining transfers from the summer.
English clubs spent significant sums of money to give their side the best possible chance of achieving their goals this season.
There have been several big money dealings this season. The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City splashed out on players like Alisson, Kepa and Mahrez at the start of the season.
Even the likes of West Ham and Everton have broken the bank for Anderson and Richarlison respectively.
When a newly promoted team like Wolves picked up Raul Jimenez on a loan deal, few would have expected the Mexican to make the kind of impact he has so far.
Jimenez has been one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League this season and he has taken the Wolves attack to a whole new level.
The Mexican’s work ethic and the ability to bring others into the game has transformed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season.
Not only did he adapt to the league and the country, but he has also adapted to Nuno’s style of play really well. Jimenez epitomises everything the club stands for.
The Mexican’s selfless attitude highlights the fact that the strength of the pack is the wolf and the strength of the wolf is the pack.
Jimenez has scored 16 goals for Wolves in all competitions. He has picked up 7 assists along the way as well.
He has also won 2.2 aerial duels per game, made 0.8 tackles per game defensively. As a creator, he makes 1.2 key passes per game.
Not only that, he is integral to Nuno’s counter attacking style. Without Jimenez’s hold up play, Wolves aren’t half as efficient going forward.
The Molineux outfit have a fragile defence and the only reason they are in the top eight is because of their attack. Jimenez has produced match-winning displays against several top teams like Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool this season.
There are few players in the Premier League who are as complete as the Mexican in terms of skillset.
While the likes of Alisson have made a significant impact as well, the fact that Jimenez barely cost any money (€3m loan fee) makes him the best signing in the league this year.
Wolves have now taken up the option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around £30 million and it will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old manages to replicate the heroics from his debut season next year.