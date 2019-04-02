Predicted Wolves starting line-up vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to bounce back when they take on Manchester United in their next Premier League clash at Molineux on Tuesday.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already exceeded expectations this season, and they have done really well against top six teams.
While United have rediscovered their form under Ole Gunnar Solkjaer, Wolves at home could be a dangerous side to deal with.
Ahead of the match, Nuno has urged his side to forget about the FA Cup, and keep their focus on the league. Wolves have won only once in their last five Premier League games, and they need to get back to form quickly.
They are heading into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor. Nuno could be looking to make a couple of changes from that game.
Raul Jimenez (27) and Matt Doherty (27) were on the bench at the weekend, and they will be fresh enough to start against the Red Devils.
Predicted Wolves starting line-up: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Jimenez, Jota.