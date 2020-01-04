Predicted Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-up vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup at Molineux on Saturday.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are heading into this match on the back of two successive defeats in the Premier League against Liverpool and Watford, both away from home.
It gives them a chance to respond and it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese boss takes the competition as a priority this season. Wolves have advanced to the knock-out stages of the Europa League, and are six points off the Champions League spot.
The former Valencia boss could make as many as five changes for this game. Since changing to a 3-4-3 formation, summer signing Patrick Cutrone has found game-time hard to come by. While his future has been speculated, the former AC Milan striker could be given a chance to prove a point upfront.
John Ruddy started both of Wolves’ league Cup matches earlier this season, and the 33-year-old could get a rare chance in yet another cup game.
Ruben Neves is expected to return after the 22-year-old only made the bench in the last match. And if Nuno is looking to shuffle his defensive pack, 22-year-old Max Kilman could start in a three-man defence.
Predicted Wolves starting XI vs Manchester United: Ruddy, Coady, Kilman, Saiss, Vinagre, Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Traore, Cutrone.