West Ham have now suffered two defeats in their last three Premier League following their 2-0 loss against Burnley away to Turf Moor on Sunday.
The Hammers will be looking to bounce back when they take on Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Manuel Pellegrini should look to make a few changes to the side that that suffered defeat against Burnley. In the midfield, Mark Noble was appalling, and the Chilean must make the call to drop his long-serving captain. Pedro Obiang should replace him.
Another player who performed below par was Lucas Perez, and Pellegrini must drop him as well. Andy Carroll, who has few months left on his current deal, will be looking to make an impact if he is given an opportunity.
Pablo Zabaleta could return from illness to face Brighton, and if he is fit enough, Michail Antonio should pave the way for him.
Marko Arnautovic has returned to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he should be trusted to rediscover his form he displayed before he got injured.
Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson should start out wide to provide creativity although the Brazilian was anonymous on Sunday.
Predicted West Ham XI vs Brighton: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Anderson, Rice, Obiang, Snodgrass, Arnautovic, Carroll.