Predicted West Ham United starting line-up vs Sheffield United

West Ham United will face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Friday night at Bramall Lane.
After securing two back to back victories, David Moyes faces a tough test tonight but confidence in the team should be high.
Moyes’ arrival has seen an upturn in result for West Ham. The Hammers smashed Bournemouth 4-0 on New Years Day and earned a 2-0 win against Gillingham in the third round of FA Cup.
West Ham team News
According to reports from BBC Sport, Ryan Fredericks will miss this game and for the rest of the month after he has been sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring issue.
Jack Wilshere, Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko will miss out through injury. Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble should be available for selection.
Fornals to start?
Moyes started with Manuel Lanzini in the previous game, but Pablo Fornals could come into contention here. Fornals, who joined the Hammers for a reported fee of £24m from La Liga side Villarreal during the summer, has managed just one goal and three assists in the Premier League.
He is yet to justify his price-tag but could find his form again under Moyes. Also, Robert Snodgrass could make way for Mark Noble.
Predicted West Ham starting XI vs Sheffield United: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Diop, Zabaleta, Masuaku, Anderson, Fornals, Noble, Rice, Haller.