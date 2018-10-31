Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup vs Tottenham

West Ham host Tottenham in the English League Cup later today and the Hammers will be looking to get one over their rivals.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side are good enough to pull off an upset here and this should be an interesting contest.
Tottenham have had a rough start to their season and the last thing Pochettino would want is an early exit from a cup competition.
Both teams will be under pressure to win here.
West Ham are plagued with injuries right now and it will be interesting to see how they shape up for this game.
The home side are without the services of Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Perez, Pedro Obiang and Winston Reid due to injuries.
Marko Arnautovic is still recovering from illness and Mark Noble is suspended.
As for Tottenham, Danny Rose, Vincent Janssen and Jan Vertonghen are ruled out.
Pellegrini is likely to make a few changes to the side from the Leicester game in order to deal with the injuries and to keep his side fresh. The likes of Adrian, Fredericks, Ogbonna and Cresswell are all expected to come in.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Adrian; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Diangana, Rice, Snodgrass, Antonio; Anderson; Chicharito
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup: (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Foyth, Walker-Peters; Wanyama, Winks; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Llorente