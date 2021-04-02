Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Wolves

West Ham United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday and they will be hoping to get into the top four with a win.

The Hammers are currently 5th in the Premier League table just two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.





David Moyes’ side have been inconsistent in the last few weeks and they have failed to win three of the last four Premier League matches. The fans will be expecting them to bounce back strongly against a struggling Wolves side.

Wolves are coming into this game on the back of four winless matches in the Premier League.

The last time these two sides met West Ham picked up a 4-0 win at home and the fans will be looking for a similar performance here.

The Hammers have had a memorable season so far and it will be interesting to see if they can finish strongly and secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are the only injury problems for West Ham ahead of the Wolves contest.

📋 TEAM NEWS@ArthurMasuaku: “Arthur played a reserve game a week ago so he’s back around the squad but unsure if he is fully match-fit yet."@Yarmolenko_7: “Yarmolenko is not ready yet."@OgbonnaOfficial: “Angelo is making good progress but not ready at this moment."#WOLWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 2, 2021

Moyes is expected to make one change to the side that drew 3-3 against Arsenal before the international break.

25-year-old midfielder Pablo Fornals should come back into the starting line-up in place of Said Benrahma.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen, Antonio

