Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Watford

West Ham will travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Hammers are yet to register a win in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, losing one and drawing the other in their opening two games.
Last season, West Ham won away at Vicarage Road, and Manuel Pellegrini is expecting a positive result once again.
Ahead of the match, Pellegrini has revealed that only Winston Reid is out with injury and apart from him, he has a fully fit squad.
However, with Carlos Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, and Jack Wilshere having recently returned from long-term injuries, Pellegrini will be looking to shuffle his squad to keep the players fresh.
The Chilean could make at least three changes to his squad from the side that drew 1-1 against Brighton.
The club-record signing Sebastien Haller is likely to start in place of Javier Hernandez, while Mark Noble could come in in place of Wilshere.
Felipe Anderson is expected to start in place of Pablo Fornals. Here is the predicted starting line-up for the Hammers.
West Ham starting XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Anderson, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Haller.