Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Sheffield United

West Ham United host Sheffield United in the Premier League later tonight and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after the goalless draw against Fulham in the league last time out.

The Hammers have failed to win their last two games in all competitions and David Moyes will demand a strong reaction from his players tonight.





The Londoners have been in impressive form this season and they are sixth in the table with 39 points. They will certainly be the favourites to beat the Blades at home.

The visitors are at the bottom of the table right now with just 11 points from 23 matches and they have lost three of their last five league games.

Chris Wilder’s side have been abysmal away from home and they have lost eleven of their last 13 away league matches. They have also failed to score in five of their last seven away league matches.

The Hammers had to deal with quite a few injury blows against Manchester United in their last game (FA Cup). Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop and Andriy Yarmolenko had to come off injured.

21-year-old Ben Johnson is expected to come into the side to replace the injured Ogbonna.

Said Benrahma, Jesse Lingard and Michail Antonio are expected to return to the line-up after missing out against United.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Lingard, Bowen, Antonio