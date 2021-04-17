Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Newcastle

West Ham United have picked up two consecutive wins in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

They will be hoping to make it three in a row when they take on Newcastle United later today.

The Hammers were beaten by the Magpies earlier on in the season and the Londoners will be out for revenge this time.

This is a glorious opportunity for the Hammers to consolidate their place in the top four with a win and they cannot afford to drop points here.

David Moyes’ side are fourth in the table right now and a win here would take them into the top three.

The likes of Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen are in exceptional form right now and the Londoners will fancy their chances against any side in the division.

The visitors will be without the services of Darren Randolph, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko, Declan Rice and Michail Antonio due to injuries.

Aaron Cresswell remains a doubt.

📋 TEAM NEWS@_DeclanRice & @Michailantonio: "We’re not putting a timeframe on Dec or Michail, but we’re hopeful that both will make a contribution before the end of the season."@Aaron_Cresswell: "We’ll decide on Aaron today. He’s a doubt but we hope he’ll be okay."#NEWWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 16, 2021

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Johnson, Bowen

Moyes is likely to make one change to the side that beat Leicester last time out.

21-year-old Ben Johnson is expected to come into the side in place of Cresswell who is an injury doubt.

