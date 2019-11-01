Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Newcastle United

West Ham United will take on Newcastle United at the London Stadium in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
The Hammers are looking to end a run of four games without a win in the top flight. Manuel Pellegrini understands that fans are getting frustrated with recent results, and therefore he must come up with an answer.
Newcastle United, lying 17th in the Premier League, have been poor away from home this season. The Magpies are expected to adopt ‘park the bus’ strategy, and therefore Pellegrini’s side has to be bold enough to find a way to break their resilience.
Pellegrini probably will keep the same side that earned a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in the last match, except one.
In defence, Balbuena, Diop and Cresswell are expected to keep their places, but Ryan Fredericks may be included in place of veteran Pablo Zabaleta, mainly to combat the threat of Almiron and Joelinton.
Felipe Anderson could play in the no 10 role while Snodgrass as Yarmolenko will operate from the flanks. The trio must ensure they provide proper support to Sebastien Haller, who has looked isolated up front on his own in recent games.
Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Roberto, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Snodgrass, Haller.