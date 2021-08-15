Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Newcastle

West Ham United travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League later today and the hammers will be looking to begin their season with a morale-boosting away win.

The Hammers finished sixth in the table last season and they will be looking to push for European qualification once again this year.

David Moyes’ side have had a poor transfer window so far and the fans will be expecting a win to lift the spirits here.

The Hammers have a very poor record against Newcastle in the last few meetings and they will be hoping to make amends.

West Ham have the quality to grind out an away win today and it remains to be seen who ends up with the three points eventually.

Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are all doubts for the trip to St. James’ Park on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see whether summer signing Alphonse Areola is given a nod ahead of Lukasz Fabianski in goal later today. The 28-year-old Frenchman has been signed as a long-term replacement for the Polish goalkeeper.

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Aaron Cresswell, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio