Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Leicester City

West Ham United will be looking to get back to winning ways after failing to win their previous two Premier League games.
The Hammers lost 1-0 against Sheffield United and drew their last game (1-1) against Everton.
David Moyes has said in the press conference that he is happy that the Hammers are not conceding enough goals, and that he is overall pleased with his performance of his players.
West Ham find themselves just above the drop zone with 23 points. They are on the same points with Bournemouth and Watford, and are only marginally ahead due to a better goal difference.
The Hammers now face Leicester who have done remarkably well under Brendan Rodgers this season. The Foxes have dropped to third in the table following their back to back defeats against Southampton and Burnley.
Felipe Anderson has a back problem, and won’t feature against the Foxes on Wednesday. The Brazilian could be out for up to four weeks. Michail Antonio is getting closer to fitness but he is out for this game as well.
Moyes probably would be looking to make just one change to the side, with 26-year-old Arthur Masuaku replacing Manuel Lanzini who has been very poor in recent games.
Predicted West Ham starting XI: Randolph, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku, Snodgrass, Noble, Fornals, Rice, Haller.