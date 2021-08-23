Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Leicester City

West Ham United take on Leicester City in the Premier League later tonight and the Hammers will be looking to build on their impressive win over Newcastle United last time out.

The Hammers managed to beat Leicester twice last season and they will be hoping for more of the same the season as well. The Foxes will be looking to make amends.

Leicester are coming into this game on the back of 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and they will fancy their chances of picking up a win away from home.

The Hammers were quite impressive going forward against Newcastle but they were vulnerable at the back.

Leicester certainly have the attackers to take advantage of West Ham’s defensive vulnerabilities. The Hammers will have to tighten up at the back if they want to secure all three points here.

The likes of Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are top-quality attacking players who could punish them severely if they slip up at the back.

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

24-year-old Diop could be the only change to the line-up that won against Newcastle. Dawson’s lack of pace could be costly against the likes of Vardy and Barnes.

