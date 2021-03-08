Predicted West Ham Starting Line-up vs Leeds United

West Ham United host Leeds United in the Premier League later today, and the Hammers will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Manchester City with a win at home.

Leeds head into this game on the back of four defeats in their last six league outings and will be determined to produce a strong performance here.





The Whites have an impressive away record against the Hammers and are undefeated in their last six away matches in all competitions.

West Ham have been quite impressive this season and are currently 7th in the league table. They are the favourites heading into the game, but Leeds can beat any side on their day, and the Hammers will have to be careful.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been quite vulnerable at the back, conceding 44 goals in 26 league matches. The Hammers will be looking to make the most of their defensive vulnerabilities.

West Ham will be without Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko due to injury problems.

24-year-old winger Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are expected to return to the starting line-up after missing out against City.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio.

