Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League later today and the Hammers will be firm favourites to secure the three points.

David Moyes’ men are coming into this game on the back of two impressive wins against Leicester City and Newcastle United.

The Hammers have managed to score eight goals in their last two Premier League matches and they will be full of confidence heading into today’s contest.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have failed to win their first two league games and they will need a massive slice of luck to get a result away from home against the Hammers.

The Eagles are going through a rebuild and they have a new manager in charge. It might take a while before they get into a rhythm and West Ham will be looking to make the most of their vulnerabilities.

Palace have failed to score in their last three matches and they will need to improve immensely in order to get something out of this game.

Usually, the games between these two sides are packed with goals and the last six fixtures between them have yielded a total of 20 goals.

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Moyes is likely to make one change to the side that beat Leicester. 24-year-old Diop could start in place of Dawson. West Ham could use Diop’s pace against the likes of Wilfried Zaha.