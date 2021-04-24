Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Chelsea

West Ham United take on Chelsea in the Premier League later today and it could be a huge game in the context of the top four race.

Both teams will be desperate to pick up the three points here and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The Hammers were beaten by Newcastle United in their last game and they will be looking to bounce back strongly at home against their London rivals.

The last time these two sides played each other, Chelsea picked up a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge and the Hammers will be looking to avenge that defeat here.

Despite the defeat against Newcastle, the Londoners have been in impressive form over the last few weeks and they will fancy their chances against the Blues.

However, they will have to improve defensively if they want to beat Chelsea later today. West Ham have conceded at least two goals in their last four Premier League matches.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been exceptional at the back under Thomas Tuchel and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen can find a way past their resistance.

The Hammers will be without the services of Darren Randolph, Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko due to injuries.

Craig Dawson is suspended after his red card in the last match.

📋 TEAM NEWS@JesseLingard: "Jesse had a bit of cramp at Newcastle, which at the time we didn't see as being too big a problem and he's fine."@Aaron_Cresswell: "Aaron is getting closer, we'll monitor it, see how he feels tomorrow and see how we think."#WHUCHE — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 23, 2021

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Noble, Johnson, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen

Moyes is likely to make one change to the side that was defeated by Newcastle last week. 31-year-old Cresswell is expected to come into the side in place of the suspended Craig Dawson.