Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Burnley

West Ham United head to Burnley later in the Premier League today and they will be hoping to boost their chances of Champions League qualification with a win here.

The Hammers have lost their last two Premier League games against Newcastle United and Chelsea. The fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players tonight and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can step up and get the job done.





Burnley have lost three of their last four Premier League games and the Londoners will be favourites to win here.

West Ham managed to beat Burnley earlier this season and they will be hoping to complete a league double over the Clarets.

Furthermore, the home side have an abysmal record at Turf Moor and they have lost their last seven home league matches.

West Ham are currently six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and the failure to win tonight could end their Champions League ambitions.

The Hammers have quite a few injury issues to deal with and they will be without the services of Darren Randolph, Andriy Yarmolenko, Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

The likes of Michail Antonio will be assessed later on today.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski Dawson, Diop, Ogbonna, Coufal, Soucek, Noble, Fredericks, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen.

David Moyes is likely to make one change to the side that was beaten by Chelsea last time out. Craig Dawson is set to come into the side in place of the suspended Fabian Balbuena.

