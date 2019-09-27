Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Bournemouth

West Ham will be looking to maintain their impressive run in the Premier League when they face AFC Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality stadium.
The Hammers find themselves fifth in the league table after they picked up a 2-0 win against Manchester United in their last Premier League game.
Since their opening day defeat against Manchester City, Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been very impressive in the league. They haven’t lost in the Premier League since then and picked up three wins in the process.
However, they are heading into this match on the back of a shock 4-0 defeat against Oxford in the Carabao Cup clash.
They are now up against the Cherries, who won their last two Premier League games against Everton and Southampton but lost 2-0 against Burton in the EFL Cup.
Pellegrini is expected to make a lot of changes to the squad that lost against Oxford. The likes of Felipe Anderson, Declan Rice, and Sebastien Haller are all expected to return.
Ahead of the match, Pellegrini has confirmed that Manuel Lanzini has returned to training, and the 26-year-old Argentine will be the matchday squad for this weekend.
Here’s the predicted starting line-up vs Bournemouth: Fabianski, Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Rice, Noble, Anderson, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Haller.