Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Bournemouth

David Moyes is back at the club again and will take charge of West Ham United on New Year’s Day when Bournemouth visit the London Stadium.
The former Manchester United manager, who was deemed an unworthy candidate to take the club forward only 19 months ago, has been recalled after a dreadful spell under Manuel Pellegrini that saw the Hammers being consigned to 19 points after 19 games, a point and a place above the drop zone.
After picking up only two wins in their last 13 games, the Hammers board finally ran out of patience with the Chilean. It is up to Moyes now to turn the tide, and take the club back to a respectable position at the end of the season.
Moyes has a more talented squad at his disposal. However, they have underperformed and Moyes will have to inject a sense of belief to drag the club away from danger.
The former Everton boss doesn’t have to deal with too many injury issues when assessing his squad, with Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere being the two major absentees.
The Scotsman is expected to make five changes to the side that lost 2-1 against Leicester, with the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble and Michail Antonio all expected to return.
Antonio, 29, has battled with fitness and has managed only five starts this season. He is an important player and Moyes will be looking to get the best out of him.
Predicted West Ham starting XI vs Bournemouth: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Snodgrass, Noble, Anderson, Antonio, Haller.