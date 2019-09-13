Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Aston Villa

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break but West Ham will have to wait till Monday to get their next match underway.
The Hammers will face the newly-promoted Premier League side Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday night.
After suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat against Manchester City in their opening match, West Ham have bounced back strongly in the league.
The Hammers have won back to back Premier League games against Watford and Norwich and drew 1-1 against Brighton away from home.
Ahead of the match, Manuel Pellegrini has told in the press conference that all his players are fit except Winston Reid and Michail Antonio, who has had surgery on his leg.
Pellegrini is likely to keep the same squad for the trip to Villa Park, although the Chilean could make one or two changes to the side that won against Norwich.
Andriy Yarmolenko has returned to form and he was impressive during West Ham’s 2-0 victory over Norwich City before the international break.
However, Pellegrini could use him from the bench keeping in mind the 29-year-old was also involved for his country during the international break. Pablo Fornals could start in his place.
Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Anderson, Fornals, Haller.