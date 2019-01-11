Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Arsenal

West Ham are in a good form at the moment, and the Hammers should feel confident of picking up all three points when they face London rivals Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Saturday.
The Hammers have won five out of their last eight Premier League games, and are heading into this match on the back of a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City in the FA Cup.
Manuel Pellegrini is expected to make a few changes from the side that won last week. Fabianski has been brilliant this season, and he is expected to take the gloves against the Gunners.
In defence, Aaron Cresswell and Pablo Zabaleta are expected to play. Samir Nasri started against Birmingham, but the former Arsenal man is likely to make the bench this time around.
Mark Noble should return in the three man midfield alongside Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang.
Marko Arnautovic has been linked with a move to China, but the talisman should keep his place. Robert Snodgrass and 25-year-old Felipe Anderson are to form the attacking trio upfront.
Predicted West Ham starting XI vs Arsenal: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Noble, Rice, Obiang, Anderson, Arnautovic, Snodgrass.