Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Arsenal

West Ham United host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form with a victory at home.

The Hammers are unbeaten in four of the last six league matches and they will be confident of picking up all three points against an inconsistent Arsenal side.





West Ham are currently 5th in the Premier League table and they will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win this week.

The last time these two sides met Arsenal picked up a 2-1 win and the Hammers will be looking to avenge that defeat here.

David Moyes’ side are full of confidence right now and Arsenal will have to be at their best to grind out a win this week.

The home side will be without the services of Angelo Ogbonna, Darren Randolph and Ryan Fredericks for this game due to injuries.

Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko returned to action for the West Ham youth team earlier and they are unlikely to feature here. The duo are still building up their match fitness after their return from injury.

Our U23s are in action against Leicester City U23s this evening. Here's how Dmitri Halajko's development squad lines up at Rush Green. ⚒️#PL2 #COYI pic.twitter.com/FXX7OZYJ1h — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Pablo Fornals missed the game against Manchester United and he could be in line for a return this week along with 28-year-old Jesse Lingard.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lingard, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Mark Noble and Ben Johnson are expected to make way for Fornals and Lingard.

