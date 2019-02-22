Predicted West Ham line-up vs Fulham

West Ham United will face London rivals Fulham in the Premier League clash on Friday night.
The Hammers are going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment, having failed to win in their last five games in all competitions.
They drew their last two games in the Premier League against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, and will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on London rivals, Fulham.
The Cottagers are badly struggling at the moment, and find themselves 19th in the Premier League. They have lost back to back league games, and have managed just one win in their last six games.
Manuel Pellegrini confirmed earlier this week that a couple of players could return from injury against Fulham. He confirmed that both Manuel Lanzini and Samir Nasri could come into contention for the game, after they returned to full training this week.
The Hammers boss is expected to make at least two changes from the side that drew against Crystal Palace last time out. Veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta is all set to return, while 29-year-old Marko Arnautovic should replace Javier Hernandez up front.
Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Zabaleta, Rice, Noble, Antonio, Snodgrass, Anderson, Arnautovic.