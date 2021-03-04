Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday.

Spurs returned to winning ways in the league last week after two back-to-back defeats when they won 4-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion.





Fulham are in the relegation zone, but the Cottagers have shown recent signs of improvement. They are undefeated in their last five games and have lost just once in their last eight outings.

Jose Mourinho is expected to rotate his squad ahead of two other London derbies against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Gareth Bale was outstanding against Burnley in the last match, hinting at a return to his best. Mourinho claimed in the press conference yesterday that the Welshman will feature against Fulham.

Dele Alli has also looked in good shape in recent weeks, and the England international could make his second start of the season.

Mourinho is likely to shuffle his defensive pack once again with the likes of Matt Doherty and Eric Dier could return in place of Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld.

Sergio Reguilon, 24, has impressed in his first season at the club. The Spaniard could be rested for this one, with Welshman Ben Davies likely to replace him at left-back.

Predicted Spurs line-up (4-2-3-1): Lloris, Davies, Dier, Sanchez, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Ndomebele, Son, Bale, Kane, Alli.

In other news, Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 win for Spurs against Fulham.