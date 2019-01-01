Predicted Tottenham starting XI vs Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a shock 1-3 defeat at Wembley against Wolves on Saturday.
Spurs are in good form recently, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side should bounce back strongly. They are third in the table, two points behind Manchester City.
The Argentine should be looking to make a few changes to the squad that faced Wolves in the last match.
In the defence, Juan Foyth could get a game here in place of Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld. Ben Davies was poor in the last match, and he could be dropped as well.
Danny Rose has impressed this season, and the 28-year-old could replaced Davies at left-back.
Pochettino will be looking to use Son Heung-Min in every match before the South Korea international jets off for the Asian Cup in January.
Lucas Moura was dropped to the bench against Wolves but should be restored to the starting line-up, which means Dele Alli is set to miss out.
Predicted Spurs starting line-up: Lloris, Trippier, Foyth, Sanchez, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Heung-Min, Eriksen, Moura, Kane.