Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup vs Manchester United

Manchester United take on Tottenham in the Premier League later today and they will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win at home.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are in poor form heading into this game and they are in desperate need of the three points.
Meanwhile, Spurs have shown improvement since the arrival of Jose Mourinho and they will fancy their chances here.
The former Manchester United manager will also be fired up on his return to Old Trafford. He will look to silence the home crowd with a win here.
It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Spurs have the momentum and confidence with them. However, it would be foolish of them to underestimate Manchester United on their home turf.
In terms of injuries, Paul Pogba will miss out for the home side. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are ‘touch and go’. Anthony Martial has reportedly been ruled out of the game due to a muscle injury.
Spurs will be without Lloris, Vorm, Davies and Lamela for this one.
Sissoko started the game for Spurs against the Cherries but Mourinho might bring back 27-yr-old Lucas Moura into the fold for this one because of United’s defensive issues.
Predicted Starting Lineups
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Lingard, James; Greenwood
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Ndombele, Dier; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane