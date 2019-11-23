Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur will face London rivals West Ham in the Premier League clash on Saturday under the new manager, Jose Mourinho.
The former Chelsea boss has made it very clear in his press conference that the style of football has to be adapted to the players’ qualities.
Spurs have struggled badly in the Premier League this season, and find themselves 14th in the table with just 14 points. The north London club are winless in five league matches, and surely they must be looking to get back to winning ways.
However, they have a very good team and can turn the tide around under the new manager.
West Ham are struggling badly too, and have gone six league matches without a win, losing four and drawing two.
Mourinho has revealed that Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele both face fitness tests due to respective hamstring and groin issues.
The Daily Mail has reported that Mourinho will not stand in the way of Eriksen if the Dane midfielder wants to leave the club. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese includes the 27-year-old in the starting line-up for this game.
Here is the predicted starting line-up for Spurs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Foyth, Sissoko, Dier, Winks, Son, Eriksen, Kane.